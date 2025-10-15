BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Men to face terrorism charges in Strabane court tomorrow

  • 15 October 2025
The case is due before Strabane court.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 15 October 2025
TWO men arrested in connection with the discovery of a suspected explosive device are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The men, aged 44 and 49, have been charged in connection with the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in the Ravensdale area of Co Louth on June 9, 2024.

They have also been charged with preparation of a terrorist act.

The men were arrested in Dungannon and Fermanagh earlier this week.

They are due to appear via video link at Strabane court tomorrow.

