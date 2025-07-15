Met Office issues thunder and lightning weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the North and has said that some travel may be disrupted.

Forecasters said the yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms will impact all six counties.

The warning comes into effect later this morning and will last until 5pm today.

The Met Office stated that driving conditions will be affected by spray and standing water.

Flooding is expected, with fears that homes, businesses, and structures will be affected. Lightning strikes also have the chance to cause damage. Delays to public transport are expected, as well as short-term power loss.

“Heavy rain will affect parts of Northern Ireland, followed by some heavy showers and a few thunderstorms breaking out later this morning and into the afternoon, before clearing eastwards by evening,” said a Met Office spokesperson.

“In some places these could produce 15 to 20 mm of rain in less than an hour, with a few spots seeing 30 to 40 mm in a few hours. Isolated hail and lightning strikes will be additional hazards.

“Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, and amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack, and other essential items.

“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car).

“Do not shelter under or near trees or other structures that may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area, move to lower ground.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”