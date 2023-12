MORE heavy rain is expected tonight as the Met Office has issued an overnight yellow weather warning.

Between 10-15mm (0.4-0.6in) of rain is expected across a wide area, with up to 30mm likely in eastern areas.

Due to the already saturated ground from recent storms and rain, the likelihood of flooding is higher than usual.

Alongside potential flooding, travel disruption is expected due to surface spray on roads, potentially causing longer journey times.

This warning comes after a turbulent weekend marked by the arrival of two named storms from the Atlantic.