Met Office warns of snow next week

Warnings have been issued for snow and ice by the Met Office, as a northerly airflow will bring some disruptive weather through next week.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued for early Monday morning through to late Tuesday.

The introduction of an arctic maritime airmass will bring snow showers to Scotland, Northern Ireland, and along the east coast of England from Monday.

The snow showers will predominantly impact northern and eastern areas; however, it will be cold across the UK, with widespread freezing conditions overnight.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said, “Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week. This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and over 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast for the latest information.”