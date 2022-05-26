Michael dedicates new book to memory of his mum

WELL-KNOWN Omagh-born journalist, Michael Kelly, will launch his new book on the Holy Land at a special event in Cappagh Parish Hall next Friday night (June 3).

Mr Kelly, who is the son of Michael, from Strathroy, and the late Ann, is now managing editor of the Irish Catholic newspaper.

He is a prominent speaker on Catholic affairs on both radio and television across Ireland.

Called ‘An Irish Pilgrimage Guide to the Holy Land’, his latest book is described as a unique guidebook and sees him provide a specifically Irish slant to sites connected with the life of Christ.

The book is dedicated to his mother, Ann, who died after an illness in 2019. He has fond memories of a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Holy Land with his parents two years before her death.

“What inspired this book is that I’ve been lucky enough to lead pilgrimages to the Holy Land during the past 15 or 16 years. During that time various people suggested writing a book,” he said.

“The first Irish Guide to the Holy Land was written by St Eunan in the 7th century and there hasn’t been one since until now. So, after 1,300 years, it was time for an update!”

Mr Kelly said that he always talked about travelling to the Holy Land with his parents, and the opportunity arose in 2017.

“It was great because they were able to see all of the places that they had spent their lives hearing about at Mass,” he added.

“One memory that stands out for me was being with my mother for a walk in the old city of Jerusalem. We stopped near the Western Wall and went into a cafe. I remember her being so completely thrilled to be sitting there in a cafe.

“It was very satisfying for me personally to have brought them, and the visit has taken on added poignancy since my mother died. Dedicating the book to my mother was very important because, growing up, she had made so many sacrifices so that I could have so many things in life. It’s a recognition of that.

“This book looks at some of the sites which are of particular interest to an Irish community. An example is the church at the Garden of Gethsemane, which was constructed with a lot of fundraising by Irish Catholics. I also talk about some of the great Irish monks who spent time in the Holy Land, including those who are guardians at the site of the tomb where Jesus was laid.”

‘An Irish Pilgrimage Guide to the Holy Land’ is published by Columba Books. It will be launched locally at the Cappagh Parish Centre on Friday, June 3 at 8pm.