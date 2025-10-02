Mid Tyrone residents face ongoing mobile signal struggles

RESIDENTS of Mid Tyrone continue to struggle with poor mobile phone coverage, prompting local Sinn Féin representatives to meet with Vodafone/E to demand action.

Councillor Pádraigín Kelly and West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley met with the company to highlight the impact of intermittent or non-existent service in the area.

“While phones often display a 4G signal, the reality is very different,” Cllr Kelly said.

Advertisement

“Many customers are unable to receive or respond to messages, access medical information, or use mobile banking. This is causing serious difficulties for everyday life.”

During the meeting, Vodafone/E cited capacity issues as the cause and confirmed plans to upgrade coverage in West Tyrone by 2027.

However, Cllr Kelly and Ms Begley pressed for interim solutions to address immediate problems, particularly in black spot areas.

“We welcomed the company’s long-term commitment, but residents need reliable service now,”

Cllr Kelly added. “We will continue to lobby on behalf of those who are not getting the service they pay for.”