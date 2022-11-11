Mid Ulster Council won’t write to residents over air pollution

A DUNGANNON councillor has expressed his disappointment at Mid Ulster District Council’s decision not to write to residents of two streets in the district about poor air quality outside their properties.

At the monthly meeting of the local authority held last week, a council official told the chamber that the council would not be moving ahead with a proposal brought forward by Councillor Barry Monteith and seconded by Councillor Dominic Molloy at its development committee.

The proposal called on the local authority to write a letter to residents of the Newell Road in Dungannon and Charlemont Street in Moy advising them of the recorded air quality in their respective areas.

In both of these areas, the levels of nitrogen dioxide exceeded the air quality objective of 40μg/m³ when readings were taken this year.

legal challenge

Strategic director of communities and place, Ryan Black explained that following discussions with Council’s legal team the local authority is content it is “complying with our duties” in relation to the Environment Order 2002.

“The legal view is stepping outside what the legislation requires us to do is not advisable and could be subject to legal challenge,” he told the chamber.

Cllr Monteith said it was “disappointing we can’t be more proactive reaching out to the folk who are living in these areas” and called for environmental health officials to attend meetings with the people who live in these streets.

“I totally understand the situation that we may not have much to tell them but I think for us to say it is in the paper and on a website is insufficient for the vast majority of those residents, who will not have fantastic English,” said Cllr Monteith.

“It is an issue in relation to their health and, as I said at the committee meeting, if we are aware of rats and mice in an area we have no problem sending information to postcodes to notify people of the problem.

“However, if that is the legal advice, that is the legal advice.”

He continued, “I know Cllr Molloy is of a similar mindset with regards to a meeting, we don’t just have a statutory responsibility, we have a moral one to try and do our best to get information to folk.”

Cllr Molloy said it is time for Council to have a broader conversation about air quality management and the improvements that need to be made.

“The conversation needs to be broadened out into a conversation with DfI Roads and other like minded bodies that can take control of the situation,” said Cllr Molloy.

“There must be some alternative, we have to have conversations to help alleviate the issue.

“We cannot keep simply going, year in, year out, noting the air quality in these areas is substandard.”

By Local Democracy Reporter