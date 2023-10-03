Mid Ulster Council calls for working group to tackle crisis

A MOTION calling for a working group to be established to tackle blue-green algal blooms in Lough Neagh has been passed at Mid Ulster Council.

On Thursday evening, the council agreed to call for multi-agency action on the blue-green algae crisis. All parties registered their support, except the DUP.

The motion called for an interdepartmental group to be established by DAERA and the Dept of Infrastructure, in conjunction with local councils, to deal with the overall management of Lough Neagh.

Also, for the council to reaffirm its position that Lough Neagh should be in public ownership.

Cllr Malachy Quinn introduced the motion saying that, “The lough has played its part in many of the great stories of Ireland.

“Its mystique and majesty inspired songs, stories, works of art and even Nobel Laureates such as Seamus Heaney.

“Sadly, the story of Lough Neagh is not one of joy, but one of shame.

“The lough is dying, it’s a simple fact.

“If there was ever an example of ‘Nero fiddled while Rome burned’ then it’s Lough Neagh… only Nero’s part is played by Stormont, Westminster, the Civil Service and many, if not all of our political parties.”

Cllr Quinn further expressed concerns that whilst the lough is home to over 20,000 different types of plants and animals, one in six of those are now facing extinction, further stating that, “Even if we start today, it will take 21 years for the lough to recover.

“21 years is a long time, but it’s better than not recovering at all.”

Cllr Quinn then proposed that the motion could be the start of the lough’s recovery, further stating that, “It’s quite simple: We need an interdepartmental group to work together alongside local councils to deal with the overall management of the lough.

“If we’re going to start a recovery, we need a plan, and it needs a buy-in from all stakeholders.”

Cllr Dan Kerr agreed that the motion be carried and welcomed that fact that SDLP, Sinn Fein and independant councillors have “put their differences aside” to focus on what he described as “an environmental catastrophe.”

Following a vote, Mid Ulster Council chair, Dominic Molloy confirmed that the motion will be carried.

Cllr Quinn concluded, “The fact that three parties have came together shows that this is the issue of our generation.

“It’s a shame the DUP have abstained, but hopefully we can get more consensus as we go forward.

“The work needed to save the lough will not be done tomorrow or next week, but if we make a start now, we will be able to save it in the end.”