Mid Ulster Council extends electrical recycling scheme

WHOLE range of large electrical appliances, recycled by residents across Mid Ulster are being given a new lease of life.

Mid Ulster District Council has launched a new ‘Recycle – Refresh – Renewed’ campaign which will see old, large electrical appliances such as cookers, hobs, ovens, washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers, repaired, refurbished and then resold. The initiative, run in partnership with Refresh Appliances Ltd, will ensure old, unwanted appliances are renewed and reused. The scheme is currently operating at three of the Council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres – Magherafelt, Maghera and Castledawson – with plans to extend the scheme to all other sites in the new year.

Based in Newtownards, Refresh Appliances is a social enterprise business established in 2013 with a pledge to reduce waste, improve the environment and help young people gain truly valuable skills.

Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Sean McGuigan, is encouraging all residents across Mid Ulster with old electrical appliances suitable for reuse to utilise the initiative.

“With Mid Ulster District Council consistently one of the top performing Councils for recycling in Northern Ireland, it is clear to see our residents are committed to looking after the environment in which we live,” said Cllr McGuigan.

“However, there is always more we can do, especially with the importance of reducing our carbon footprint to fight the challenges faced from climate change. You can help to make a difference by choosing to reuse your old electrical white goods whilst also benefiting the local community and economy.”

For more info on ‘Recycle – Refresh – Renewed’ contact the Recycling Team on 03000 132 132 or email recycling@midulstercouncil.org.