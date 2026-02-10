Mid Ulster District Council approves 3.4 per-cent rate increase

Mid Ulster District Council has approved a 3.4 per-cent increase in district rates for both domestic and non-domestic properties for the 2026/27 financial year, following a Special Meeting on Monday, 9 February.

The council said the rise reflects efforts to maintain essential services while continuing efficiency savings and prudent financial management.

The DUP group on the council expressed disappointment at the decision. In a statement, they said, “From the outset of this year’s rate-setting process, the DUP worked constructively to deliver the lowest possible rate increase for local households and businesses, while ensuring core council services could continue efficiently and responsibly. We initially proposed a 2.84 per-cent increase, reflecting a balanced approach at a time when families and businesses are already under significant financial pressure. When this proposal was rejected, we engaged further in good faith. Unionist parties subsequently united behind a revised proposal of 2.85 per-cent, demonstrating a responsible and collaborative alternative focused on protecting ratepayers.”

They added, “Regrettably, this joint proposal was also voted down. Instead, a 3.4 per-cent increase proposed by Sinn Féin was carried, following the SDLP’s decision to abstain. As a result, residents and businesses across Mid Ulster will face a higher rate rise than was both achievable and avoidable. The DUP remains firmly committed to advocating for ratepayers, value for money, transparency in council spending, and a more balanced approach to rate-setting that recognises the real pressures on households and the local economy.”

In a statement Mid Ulster Council said, “Rates income will fund vital services residents rely on every day, as well as investment in local communities, including support for sports clubs, community groups, and events that strengthen civic pride. A simplified Community Investment Programme will make it easier for local groups to access support and plan sustainably.

“Funding will also support visible improvements across the district, including leisure facilities, recycling centres, town regeneration projects, and educational and environmental initiatives. In line with the Council’s Sustainability and Climate Change Action Plan, the increased rates will also help reduce carbon emissions and support energy-efficient projects that manage costs over time.

“The additional income will continue to support local jobs and economic growth through business start-up assistance, skills and employment programmes, improved connectivity, and major infrastructure projects across Mid Ulster.”*