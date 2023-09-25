‘Mighty’ award for popular Derg woman

THE owner of a stage school in Castlederg says she was ‘completely overwhelmed’ after scooping the top prize at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The Mighty Woman Awards, a platform which celebrates, inspires and empowers women all across the North, saw Rois Kelly-Lynch take home the Inspirational Woman accolade in Limavady’s Roe Park Hotel.

Rois, who runs Much Ado Stage School in Castlederg, said she has been ‘humbled’ by the honour.

“A few weeks ago, I was getting tagged on social media regarding the awards by parents of students who were nominating me.

“Some had emailed me to ask if I minded being put forward for the drama and arts category because of Much Ado, which I didn’t.

“Some time after, the awards committee contacted me about my nomination for the longlist, and said I would need more nominations if I was to be shortlisted. I put it out there on social media that, if anyone wanted to say anything about my work in drama in order to get me on the shortlist, then feel free.”

That call to arms led to a barrage of praise for Rois, not just for her drama skills but for other acts of kindness and help she carries out on a daily basis.

“The response was so big that, when the committee called me back, they said I was to be put into the ‘Inspirational Woman’ category instead.”

With a bevy of supporters in tow, including mum Maureen and friends Niall and Irene, Rois went to the ceremony in Limavady ‘with no expectations’.

She remarked, I couldn’t believe that I ended up winning jointly with another nominee; I’m so proud of the achievement and still pretty shocked – you can see the shock registered on my face in the photos!”

Rois concluded, “I’m honoured to have been nominated, never mind win, but I’m usually one who avoids the spotlight. I get enough appreciation from the children and parents at the school and that’s all I need really. Everything I do is for the benefit of the students; from putting on shows to ensuring they get the qualifications they need.

“But people have been so kind, and when I heard their words read back to me at the awards, that’s when it hit home how many people I’ve benefitted over the years. I think that, as long as you’re kind, fair and honest, that’s all you can do. “