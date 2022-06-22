Mineral exploration companies seek prospecting licences

THREE mineral exploration companies have applied for prospecting licences covering large areas of district council areas covering Tyrone.

Flintridge Resources, Karelian Diamond Resources and the Mount Castle Trust have all recently submitted the applications.

A consultation period has been opened by the Department for the Economy and will last until August. Flintridge Resources, who already operate the goldmine at Cavanacaw outside Omagh, are seeking permission to prospect in a significant geographical area of West Tyrone.

If successful, their licence would cover areas close to Drumquin, Dromore, Clanabogan near Lough Muck and parts within sight of the A32 road.

Meanwhile, Karelian is seeking licences which the company says are part of its diamond exploration programme in the area.

The licences applied for cover an area including parts of the Mid Ulster and Fermanagh and Omagh District Councils. They include a geographical area including Trillick, Dromore and Fintona, as well as Augher and heading west from there.

A third firm, the Mount Castle Trust, which is based in Newtownstewart and forms part of the Baronscourt Estate, has applied for a prospecting licence covering an area close to or including Drumlegagh, Bessy Bell and Newtownstewart.

The applications have been brought before a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.