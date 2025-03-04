Minister agrees to meeting about flooding concerns in Omagh

The Infrastructure Minister has agreed to take part in a meeting around flooding concerns in Omagh.

Despite existing flood defences, including those installed after previous flooding in the town in 1987 and 2011, concerns remain over Omagh’s readiness for severe flood events.

A study by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) released last year claimed around 700 residential and business properties in the vicinity of Omagh town centre have been identified as ‘vulnerable to potential serious flooding’.

This could result in significant damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure, with associated economic costs estimated in the millions.

The DfI feasibility study focused on flood risk along the rivers Strule, Drumragh, Camowen, and Fairywater.

The Dfi acknowledged the town’s ‘significant defences’ but emphasied that a remaining ‘one-percent probability of a 100-year flood event’ could potentially affect 669 properties.

Members of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council recently discussed the issue once again.

It was agreed at the meeting to write to the Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins, to invite her to a meeting with local councillors about the Omagh flooding concerns.

In a letter to the council last week, the Minister said she would be pleased to accept the invitation.

Talks are now taking place about a suitable date.