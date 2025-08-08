Minister invited to see traffic ‘chaos’ outside Omagh school

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is to formally invite Education Minister Paul Givan to witness the ‘chaos’ outside St Conor’s Primary School, Omagh, amid long-standing concerns over traffic congestion and student safety.

The decision follows what councillors called a ‘disappointing’ response from the Minister after they wrote last month urging action over parking and traffic difficulties at the Brookmount Road site.

While draft plans were considered in 2021, no progress has been made. In his reply, the Minister acknowledged local frustration and said his Department is working with stakeholders, including the Council and DfI, but cited budget pressures.

He stated funding has been prioritised for school safety and Special Educational Needs provision, and any new proposals would need to offer value for money.

Independent councillor Josephine Deehan called the reply inadequate

“It’s more than a parking issue – this is a health and safety crisis. It’s quite miraculous no one has been injured to date, and it’s disappointing the Minister does not acknowledge that.”

She proposed writing back to stress the urgency, which was seconded by Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly.

“We have the outlines of a solution,” he said. “The current situation is not just inconvenient, it’s a real safety risk to residents and children.”

Council chair Barry McElduff added, “The connection is a nightmare for residents. It’s a general mess. The Minister needs to see it for himself.”

UUP councillor John McClaughry agreed, stressing the importance of a site visit at peak times to see the issue ‘at its worst’.

The proposal to invite the Minister was supported unanimously.