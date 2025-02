Plans for a new footpath outside a Tyrone primary school have taken a major step forward.

Parents and staff at St Brigid’s Primary School in Brocagh want to see the new footpath built at Mountjoy Road in the village.

They say it would make the journey to school much safer for pupils.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has revealed his department are now looking at the issue.

“My department has prepared a preliminary design for a new footway extending from St Brigid’s Primary School to the entrance of the Castlebay Centre on the Mountjoy Road,” he said.

“The proposed scheme includes some road realignment to improve pedestrian and road user safety on the Mountjoy Road.

“Land is required to facilitate construction of the scheme and my officials have commenced negotiations with the effected landowners.

“However, at this early stage it is not yet possible to provide a time frame for delivery of this project.”

Mr O’Dowd was responding to a question at the Northern Ireland Assembly from his party colleague Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon about the proposed footpath in Brocagh.

The Minister added: “I recognise the need to provide attractive sustainable transport alternatives such as public transport, walking, wheeling, and cycling.

“Without these, our people, our cities and our towns will choke. People deserve better; a cleaner greener urban environment in which they can thrive.

“As a key element of the Climate Change Act, and in its own right, Active Travel will play a crucial role empowering people to make more sustainable choices, particularly for shorter everyday journeys.

“With safe, reliable, and accessible active travel infrastructure, individuals are more likely to embrace healthier alternatives to driving.”