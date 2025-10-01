Minister rules out new speed limits outside Tyrone schools

ATTEMPTS to have speed limits introduced outside two Tyrone schools have been raised at Stormont.

However, the Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has, for now, ruled out the new safety measures at St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown and Howard Memorial Primary School in Dungannon.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine had asked the Minister if she would include the two schools in the next tranche of schools to be included in the 20mph speed limit scheme.

The new speed limits have already been introduced outside around 270 schools across the North.

The latest tranche of schools to be included in the scheme was announced in June.

This included the following schools: St. Mary’s PS (Ballymagorry), St. Caireall’s PS (Aghyaran), Carntall PS (Clogher), Gaelscoil/Naíscoil na gCrann (Killyclogher), Sacred Heart Primary School (Tattyreagh), Castlederg High School (Castlederg), St Eugene’s Primary School (Victoria Bridge) and Fivemiletown Primary School.

In response to Ms Erskine’s questions, Ms Kimmins said both St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown and Howard Memorial Primary School had ‘regrettably’ not achieved as high a ranking as the other selected schools at this time, but would remain on the department’s list for potential inclusion in future phases of the programme.

The Minister said the programme of schools taking part in the speed limit scheme this financial year gave priority to rural schools on roads with the national speed limit.

“Road safety is a high priority for my Department and we are committed to working proactively to make our roads safer and address the needs of all road users particularly vulnerable road user groups, including pedestrians,” said Ms Kimmins.

“I would also like to see what can be done to improve attitudes to speeding, not only for road safety purposes, but to make places cleaner and greener.

“I have therefore asked my officials to prepare a paper on the use of permanent 20mph speed limits particularly near schools, in predominately residential areas and places such as town centres where there is a higher number of those walking, wheeling and cycling.

“This important work is ongoing and will be subject to public consultation later this year.”