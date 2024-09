FINANCE Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has continued to press for the lifting of the pause on the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid South West Growth Deals.

Minister Archibald invited representatives of the two Growth Deals to Parliament Buildings where they also met with Ministers from across the Executive and MLAs who reiterated their support for the two paused Deals.

The city deal in Mid South West, which was going to include Fermanagh and Omagh, Mid Ulster and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon would see money help with development of skills, innovation, infrastructure and the local tourist economy.

Speaking after the meeting the Finance Minister said, “I remain unwavering on the need for the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid South West Growth Deals to be allowed to continue to progress without delay.

“Last week I was in Derry to sign the Derry and Strabane City Deal and saw firsthand the positivity in the local area at reaching this momentous milestone. This is a milestone all regions and Deals deserve, cities and rural regions alike. This funding was promised by the British Government and should be honoured.

“The Mid South West Growth Deal was due to sign Heads of Terms next month for its suite of projects which include cutting-edge projects in Robotic Automation, an Agri-Bio Innovation Centre and Green Energy Pilot.

“The continuation of this pause risks undermining confidence to get on with delivering these Deals, which had been designed to stimulate growth in local and regional economies.”

Dr Archibald added, “Today has demonstrated, once again, the unanimous political support for these Deals. Working together we will continue to champion the case of the immediate reversal of this pause on funding for the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid South West Growth Deals and their reinstatement, so they can get on with delivering the proposed projects and realising the many benefits they will bring to our citizens, communities and businesses.”