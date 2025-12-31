Minute’s silence held at Loughmacrory run in memory of Padraig

RUNNERS from throughout Tyrone and beyond today stood in silence prior to the start of the Lough Five in Loughmacrory on New Year’s Eve in memory of 20 year-old Padraig McDonald whose death in a road traffic collision caused immense shock in the local community.

It comes at the end of a tough week for the wider Mid-Tyrone area. The death of Mr McDonald came as a search for Pomeroy man, Shea McCabe, came to a tragic end when his remains were found on Boxing Day after what his family described as a ‘freak accident’ on the River Lee in Co Cork.

More than 1,500 athletes who took part in the Lough Five paused for a moment’s silence at the start line to remember Padraig McDonald. Two men from Carrickmore and Pomeroy are still being treated for their injuries.

Race Director, Ann Logue, praised the people of Loughmacrory for ensuring that the run went ahead after what has been an extremely difficult week for the area.

“Obviously, this has been a sad occasion for everyone involved with the Lough Five. Padraig would have ran this race on a number of occasions, and at the times in which he didn’t he helped out with stewarding along the route,” she said.

“Our hope is that the race, and the sense of community which goes with it, will help to brighten the sombre mood within Loughmacrory and the surrounding area as a result of Padraig’s tragic death.

“This event has always proven to be a big success come hail, rain or snow. While the past few days have been difficult, the Lough Five in 2025 has helped people to focus again and we were pleased to have stood in solidarity with the McDonald and Conway families, and the families of those injured and who have endured such tragedy over Christmas.”