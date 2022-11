An urgent appeal for information has been made over a Dungannon pensioner who has been missing for almost a week in Donegal.

Seamus McNulty was last seen shortly after 5pm on Wednesday evening (November 2) leaving a hotel in Bundoran.

Gardaí say the 70-year-old is described as approximately 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he wearing a three quarter length hooded duffle coat, grey trousers and black trainers/shoes. He was also wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Seamus McNulty is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.