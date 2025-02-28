Missing man has links to Cookstown, say police as search goes on

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing man with links to the Cookstown area.

Victor Stewart was last seen yesterday afternoon in the Waterside area of Derry.

Victor is described as of slim build, 5’5”, grey hair and when he was last seen he was wearing black/navy trousers, a black/navy hooded coat, a black beanie hat, black gloves and white trainers.

A PSNI spokesperson urged anyone with information about Victor’s whereabouts to contact them.

“He has links to the Cookstown area,” said the spokesperson.

“If you have any information please contact police quoting reference 431 28/02/25.”