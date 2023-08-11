Missing snake found

THE snake which was spotted in Strabane last night has been found, police have said.

The PSNI had originally urged people to be on the alert after the reptile was seen in the area of Chestnut Park in the town around 10.30pm.

“The snake is described as approximately one metre in length and is white with grey markings,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police are advising anyone who gets sight of the snake to not approach it and contact police immediately.”

However as of this morning officers confirmed that the missing snake had been found.