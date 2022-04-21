Missing Westmeath man spotted between Coalisland and Maghery

THE family of a missing Co. Westmeath man have appealed for information after a sighting near Coalisland.

It is understood that Charlie Whelehan was spotted on CCTV in an area between Coalisland and Maghery. It is not clear which side of the Blackwater River the footage was captured.

The 23-year-old went missing from his home in Kinnegad on Sunday April 17.

He is described as being is six-foot tall of thin build with fair hair.

When he left home, Charlie was wearing a vibrant green Superdry hoodie, navy tracksuit bottoms, a navy and maroon O’Neill’s padded jacket and black runners.

He was driving his white Opel Combo van, however, he was on foot in the CCTV footage.

The vehicle’s registration number is 06-CN-3886.

Anyone with information on Charlie’s whereabouts can contact the Community Rescue Service on 028 2766 0519 or to the PSNI by calling 101.