A WEST Tyrone Sein Fein MLA has condemned the erection of a sign calling for a boycott in Castlederg and Aghyaran.

A sign calling for the boycott of businesses and religious ceremonies in the two Tyrone towns was placed on the wall of Priests Lane Car Park in Castlederg on Friday.

The sign stated, “Firstly, we have nothing against protestant culture, but the way our town looks is unacceptable. We understand that it is a minority that is behind the erection of these flags.”

They continued, “So from Friday the 29th of November we call for a full boycott if all businesses in Castlederg and surrounding areas and also a boycott of all religious ceremonies over Christmas in the town centre.”

Today the police have announced that they are treating the incident as a hate-motivated incident.

A spokesperson said, “Police are aware of a sign being erected in the Castlederg area on Friday, 22nd November.

“The report is being treated as a hate-motivated incident, and enquiries are ongoing regarding the circumstances surrounding the signage.”

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh said that the erection of the boycott sign was ‘disgraceful’.

She said, “The sign erected and addressed to the people of Castlederg and Aghyaran is absolutely disgraceful, and I want to fully condemn whoever is behind it.

“Those who erected this offensive sign, whatever their motivation, should immediately remove it and end their anti-community behaviour.

“I also reiterate the call for the removal of flags from the town centre which is a shared space.”

Local Castlederg DUP councillor, Keith Kerrigan said that business owners are responsible for the placement of flags.

“This is nothing short of hate speech and I have reported it to the PSNI, who have agreed to treat this as a hate crime.

“Boycotting does not work and I totally condemn this sign being placed in Castlederg and those who felt it appropriate to erect it.

We need to support all our local businesses and business ratepayers across the ‘Derg DEA no matter what religious background the owners hold,” said Mr Kerrigan.