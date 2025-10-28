Mob of up to 30 young people attack cars in Strabane

POLICE are appealing for information after a mob of up to 30 youths attacked vehicles and properties in Strabane.

A PSNI spokesperson said around 6pm yesterday they received a report of approximately 30 young people causing a disturbance in the Bradley Way area, by running into traffic and throwing bricks and heavy masonry at vehicles.

“During this time, damage was caused to a vehicle travelling in the area and the windscreen of a police patrol car was also smashed,” said the spokesperson.

Advertisement

“Reports were also received that a number of youths had gained entry to a vacant building, also in the Bradley Way area and a short time later, a further report was received that youths had gained access to the yard of a business in the nearby Park Road.

“We believe that all incidents are linked.”

Police are asking parents to be aware of the whereabouts of their children.

“I would appeal to those involved in anti-social behaviour of any kind to think seriously about the consequences of their actions. Someone could have been seriously injured or worse due to their behaviour.

“I would ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of incident.

“We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone.

“Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action.

Advertisement

“We do not want to criminalise young people, however if offences are identified, we will deal with these robustly.

“Police patrols will be out and about to deter anti-social behaviour, as well as engage with and support local communities. If you have any concerns about antisocial behaviour in your community, you can contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”