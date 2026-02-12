Modest rates rise proposed for Omagh area

RATEPAYERS in the Omagh area are set to see one of the lowest increases in recent years, as councillors prepare to approve a recommended district rates rise of 1.96 per-cent when they meet tonight (Thursday).

Council officials estimate that the increase will equate to approximately £10 per year for a domestic property with an average capital value of £115,000. For non-domestic or business ratepayers, the rise is expected to amount to around £26 annually for a property with an average net annual value of £5,000.

The council says it must raise almost £47 million through the district rate to meet projected overall expenditure of around £50 million for the coming financial year.

The proposed 1.96 per-cent rise is significantly lower than last year’s 3.76 per-cent increase and compares favourably with recent increases set by other councils, including Mid Ulster and Derry City and Strabane.

Among the capital projects planned for the Omagh area during the year ahead is the allocation of £500,000 towards feasibility development work linked to long-standing proposals for a crematorium at Greenhill Cemetery. The Gortin Road project has been in development for more than a decade and recently secured renewed planning approval.

A further £100,000 has been earmarked for Lisnamallard House as part of a heritage fund, with the historic property set for refurbishment.

Funding of £250,000 has been allocated for an Omagh town centre public realm and regeneration project, including the extension of the River Walk, while £150,000 has been budgeted for the provision of dual-language signage.

Across the district, the council is also allocating £1.9 million for development works at waste facilities, £1.3 million for new vehicles, equipment and plant, £1 million for the continued delivery of its play strategy, and a further £1 million for strategic capital community grants.

Environment and place – which includes waste management, recycling centres and landfill operations – remains the largest area of expenditure at £22.5 million, representing an increase of £1 million on the previous year.