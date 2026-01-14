Advertisement

Money seized from criminals donated to support Omagh group

  • 14 January 2026
The funding is handed over to a representative from Omagh Women's Aid.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 14 January 2026
MONEY seized from criminals has been donated to Omagh Women’s Aid.

The money will be used to support a range of activities managed by the group.

A PSNI spokesperson said the £873 handed over to the local group was from funds seized ‘through targeting criminal activity’.

“This will see the money go back into the community, supporting organisations who help protect and support those who need it most,” added the spokesperson.

We Are Tyrone recently published several articles about the work carried out by Omagh Women’s Aid.

We also published a podcast looking at the history of the group.

