Money stolen from donation box in Tyrone church

MONEY has been stolen from a donation box in a Tyrone church.

The theft happened at Clonoe chapel sometime yesterday morning.

There is widespread anger in the local community about the theft.

SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn said the money had been given in ‘good faith by people of the parish’.

“To target the chapel, literally at the mouth of Christmas is shameful. This wasn’t a victimless crime, it was a robbery of the community,” he said.

“Anyone with information should do the right thing and come forward or leave the money back.”

Local Sinn Fein councillor Dan Kerr also condemned those responsible for the theft.

“This is absolutely sickening and needs condemned. Any type of theft from anyone is wrong but stealing from a place of worship a few days out from Christmas is a new low.

“If anyone has any information regarding this please get in touch or if the perpetrators want to return it when the regret kicks in contact me and arrangements can be made to return the money to its rightful place.”