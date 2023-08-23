Moortown motorcyclist killed in collision had ‘big broad smile’

A TYRONE motorcyclist tragically killed in a road traffic collision in the Toomebridge area will be remembered for his ‘big broad smile’, mourners at his funeral heard.

Moortown man, Ciaran Hurl (26), died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a lorry shortly before 6am on Thursday, August 17.

Ciaran was a respected member of the local community, which has been devastated by news of his death.

At the Requiem Mass held on Sunday at The Church of The Immaculate Conception in Moortown, mourners were told he “brought a big broad smile to everybody and everywhere he went”.

“He was an outdoor man, he wanted to be outside most of the time, and bit of an adventurer in his life as he wanted to try all different sports,” mourners also heard.

One of his favourite songs,‘The Green Fields of France’ written by Scottish songwriter Eric Bogle, was poignantly played during Sunday morning’s service.

Meanwhile, in a separate tribute posted on social media, St Malachy’s Gaelic football team in Moortown, said the loss of its former youth player was “immeasurable”.

“A light in our community has gone out this morning, with news of the tragic death of Ciaran Hurl, a former youth player.

“Ciaran is the eldest son of Enda and Shauna Hurl and brother of Michelle, Aoibheann and Dara.

“Their loss is immeasurable and as a club and community we need to wrap them in love and support over the days and months ahead.

“We offer them our deepest sympathy. All club activities have been cancelled as a mark of respect.”

The statement added, “May Ciaran Rest in Peace.”