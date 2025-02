The mother of a 20-month-old girl killed in the Omagh bombing has died.

Tracey Devine was also badly injured in the 1998 explosion in which her daughter Breda was killed.

Mrs Devine, who died yesterday at her Dunamanagh home, had taken Breda to Omagh on the day of the bombing to buy shoes for a family wedding the following weekend.

Breda was due to have been a flower girl at the wedding of her uncle Garry McGillion and his girlfriend Donna Marie, who were with Mrs Devine and Breda on the day of the bombing and who also both suffered horrific injuries.

Mrs Devine’s death comes as a public inquiry into the Real IRA bombing continues at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

The current phase of the inquiry is giving the families of the 31 people, including unborn twins, killed in the bombing an opportunity to speak about their loved ones and the impact their deaths had.

On January 29, a short statement was read at the inquiry on behalf of the Devine family about Breda.

It said she had been born three months prematurely and was said to have ‘clung to life in hospital and had grown to be a healthy little girl’.

She was from Dunamanagh, where her family lived, and had three siblings at the time.

The statement continued: “On 15 August she (Breda) was out in Omagh town centre with her mother, uncle and future auntie at the time of the explosion.

“She was due to be the flower girl at the wedding of her uncle and auntie which was due to take place the following weekend.

“The reason the family were in Omagh town centre was for Breda’s mother to buy a wedding present for Breda’s uncle and some shoes for Breda for the wedding.

“Breda was the second youngest victim of the bomb and her funeral took place at St Mary’s Church, Aughnabrack. She was given a guard of honour by the GAA team her family were a part of.”

Garry and Donna Marie McGillion also both gave evidence to the inquiry this week.

They spoke about the huge impact the bombing had on their and their family’s lives.

In a powerful testimony, Mr McGillion also recalled the moments after the explosion and his efforts to save his little niece.

Mrs Devine, a mother of seven, who also had two grandchildren, will be buried on Tuesday following a service, also at St Mary`s Church in Aughabrack.