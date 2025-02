The Omagh Bombing Inquiry will tomorrow hear more testimonies about the victims of the 1998 Real IRA atrocity.

Thirty one people, including unborn twins, were killed when a bomb exploded in the centre of Omagh on August 15, 1998.

After many years of campaigning from the relatives of those killed, a public inquiry has been set up to try and establish if the bombing could have been prevented.

Advertisement

Last week, the inquiry at the Strule Arts Centre began hearing testimonies about those who were killed in the bombing.

This week, family and friends of 15 more victims will get an opportunity to tell the world about their loss and the impact of the bombing on their lives.

The victims remembered tomorrow will be Esther Gibson and young Donegal boys Oran Doherty and Shaun McLaughlin.

Oran, 8, and 12 year-old Shaun were part of a group which had travelled from Buncrana to visit the Ulster American Folk Park on August 15, 1998.

After visiting the folk park, the group travelled into Omagh town centre and were caught up in the horrific attack.

Oran had been looking forward to the trip to Omagh and his sister gave him sweets for the journey because he was a bad traveller.

He was a keen Celtic fan and was buried wearing the club jersey.

Advertisement

Shaun, who lived close to Oran, was a Manchester United supporter and an altar boy at a church in Buncrana.

Esther Gibson was a Sunday school teacher who was shopping in Omagh when she died.

The 36-year-old had been preparing for her wedding, which was due to take place the following summer, and she and her fiancé had their engagement portrait taken in the town that day.

Tomorrow, the inquiry is due to hear testimonies about Aiden Gallagher, Ann McCombe, Olive Hawkes and father and son Fred and Bryan White.

On Wednesday, the focus will be on Julia Hughes, Brenda Logue, Jolene Marlow and Brian McCrory,

The final testimonies this week will be heard on Thursday about Samantha McFarland, Sean McGrath and Elizabeth Rush.