More strike action by Omagh postal workers

POSTAL workers in Omagh are due to go on strike again today (Tuesday) for the second time in a week.

Several dozen workers based on the Kevlin Road in the town staged a picket outside their premises last Thursday.

It is the latest in a series of strikes organised by the Communication Workers Union (CWU). Royal Mail, BT and Openreach workers all participated.

They are striking over pay and conditions. The CWU has called on its members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to take further strike action.

They were supported in Omagh on Thursday by the chair of the Omagh and Fermanagh branch of Unison, Andy McKane. He joined the picket line for several hours in the morning.

“I was delighted to join the postal workers on the picket line,” he said.

“What we have to remember is that the postie doesn’t just deliver your mail. They are also a security guard, a welfare officer, contact with the outside world and perhaps the only person someone may see during the course of the day.

“Postal workers are out in all weathers, but their pay has fallen way behind the rate of inflation and they are seeing their terms and conditions being attacked.

“I would urge people to stand with the postal workers. They are local people providing a local service. Royal Mail made £758 million profit last year, and it is time that those profits are shared with the workers, who should be paid a decent wage.”

Strikes have been taking place throughout the past few months and are set to continue over the coming weeks and months also.

The Consumer Council has issued advice to customers, urging them to post items early and to consider whether the mail needs to be posted over the strike period.