More than 100 pollution incidents in 2024 on Tyrone rivers

THERE were 108 confirmed pollution incidents in West Tyrone waterways last year, new figures reveal.

Among the areas worst affected were the Derg River (11), Glenmornan River (10), Camowen River (7), Clogfin River (7) and Strule River (6).

The Department Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said it received 197 reports of water pollution in the West Tyrone area in 2024.

However, following investigations, 89 of these reports were not substantiated – leaving a total of confirmed 108 incidents.

The details of the latest water pollution incidents, which were released following a question at the Northern Ireland Assembly from West Tyrone SDLP Daniel McCrossan, will further alarm anglers and environmental groups who have been calling for more action to protect local waterways.

In one of the most serious recent incidents, thousands of fish were killed in a pollution incident on the Glenmornan River in Artigarvan in February this year.

The Loughs Agency said more than 2,000 dead fish had already been found in the river.