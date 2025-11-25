More Tyrone streets to get Irish language road signs

FOUR more streets in Mid Ulster will soon have bilingual English-Irish street signs installed, as unanimity – bar one dissenting voice – has been expressed among residents for such provision.

In Millrace Drive, Dungannon, 43 survey letters were sent to residents of that street, with 26 letters returned.

Of those expressing an opinion, 25 were in favour of bilingual street signage, while one was against it.

With a 96 per cent majority in favour – well in excess of the 51 per cent majority required – Millrace Drive has met the criteria for bilingual signage provision.

Bilingual English-Irish street signs will also be provided in three other streets, as the demand for such signage was unanimous – even if the number of residents living in each of these areas is very small.

In Lake Lodge Grove, Ballyronan, two survey letters were issued, and both were returned, expressing support for bilingual signage.

In Lifford Drive, Ballinderry, five survey letters were sent. Three were returned, all in favour of English-Irish street signs.

The fourth street in question is Annagh View, Coalisland. Three survey letters were issued, with all three households expressing support for bilingual signage.

Meanwhile, occupiers living in the following areas have also requested bilingual English-Irish street signage: Valemount, Coalisland; Blackhill, Cookstown; and Kings Row, Coalisland.

Survey letters are going to be sent to residents living in these areas.

Dual-language surveys are currently in progress in Richmond Hill, Ballygawley; Sluggan Road, Pomeroy; Willow Drive, Dungannon; and Church Heights, Cookstown.