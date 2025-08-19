More water supply problems for homes in parts of Tyrone today

SOMES areas of Co Tyrone are today again experiencing problems with their water supply.

Yesterday, there were problems with water supplies in the Omagh area but they have now been sorted.

However, NI Water this morning said they are issues for the supply in Artigarvan, Ballymagorry, Bready, Donemana, Dunnamanagh and Strabane areas.

“Customers may experience a loss of water supply or a drop in pressure when the work is being carried out. We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible,” said an NI Water spokesperson.

NI Water are estimating that the water supplies in the affected areas should be restored by 1pm today.