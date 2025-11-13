Mother of boy attacked at Tyrone GAA match calls for action

A TEENAGE boy struck from behind during a Tyrone GAA youth final at the weekend was the victim of a ‘violent, cowardly and unprovoked attack’, according to his mother.

The boy, who was playing for Gortin in the final against Urney on Saturday afternoon in Strabane, spent the evening in Altnagelvin Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department receiving treatment for his injuries, including a suspected broken jaw.

In a letter seen by the Ulster Herald and emailed to all councillors in the Derg and Sperrin wards of Derry City and Strabane Council, as well as West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan, his mother issued an emotional appeal for action to identify the individual responsible and hold them to account

She also warned of the dangers of so-called one-punch attacks.

“One-punch attacks can have devastating and even fatal consequences. It is vital that a strong message is sent that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated at GAA matches or any youth sporting events,” she said.

“This is not just about justice for my son – it is about protecting all young players and ensuring that families feel safe attending and participating in sport.

“I urge you to raise this issue with the relevant authorities and support efforts to identify the attacker and prevent future incidents.”

Describing herself as a ‘concerned member of our community’, the young player’s mother said the assault was ‘witnessed by many and captured on video’.

The PSNI has confirmed it is investigating two reports of assault at a sporting event in the Ballycolman Estate area of Strabane on Saturday afternoon.

“The first report stated that a child had been assaulted at the event by another male,” a spokesperson said.

“A second report was received that another male had also been assaulted at the same venue.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in attendance and may have witnessed either assault, or anyone who may have footage that could assist with enquiries, not to share it online, but to report it to police by contacting 101 quoting reference 580 09/11/25.”

It is understood that the Tyrone Competitions Control Committee is due to meet tonight (Thursday) to discuss the incident. Tyrone GAA said it is taking the matter ‘most seriously’ and is ‘working closely with the clubs concerned’.