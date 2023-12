Two of the biggest names in the world of road racing will host a special evening to look back at the nearly 100-year history of the world’s most famous road race the Isle of Man TT in the Strule Art Centre Omagh.

Road racing legend and 23-time winner at the Isle of Man TT, John McGuinness will be joined by fellow world-class rider, James Whitham, for an evening of banter, fun, and, most importantly, bike talk surrounding the world’s fastest motorcycle race.

Audiences will also hear fascinating tales as these special men talk exclusively about their careers in one of the world’s most dangerous sports on February 15.

Advertisement

Both men will open up about their momentous achievements at the top level of motorbike racing, as well as telling the audience about plans their and targets for the season ahead.

John McGuiness is one of the TT’s most winingest men.

A complete legend of the sport, who, amongst other achievements, holds the mind-blowing record of an amazing 23 wins around the Isle of Man track. He is known for being superb on stage, and this event coincides with his MBE, his 50th birthday, and his 100th TT start.

James Whitham was a world-class racer in his own right winning and gaining podiums in amongst other things the World Superbike Championships. Now better known as a presenter, James has hosted multiple podcast and has worked with ITV, Sky and the BBC.

This is a show not to be missed, and is presented part of a series of talks by ‘Bikes and Banter’ by road racing legends about the long and interesting history of the Isle Of Man TT.

The Isle of Man TT or Tourist Trophy races is an annual race event run on the Isle of Man in May and June of most years since its inaugural race in 1907.

The event begins on the UK Spring Bank Holiday at the end of May, and runs for thirteen days.

Advertisement

It is often called ‘one of the most dangerous racing events in the world’, and this year, the race will celbrate the 100th TT.

This show promises to be a real treat for any fan of road racing, or anybody who likes to hear great stories about sporting prowess.

l For more information on this show or to book tickets you can visit the Strule Art Centre Box Office or buy tickets online at struleartscentre.org.uk