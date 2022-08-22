Motorist stopped by police said he was ‘Muhammad Ali’

A 21-YEAR-OLD motorist who claimed his name was ‘Muhammad Ali’ when he was stopped by the PSNI has been criticised for wasting police time.

Muhammad Shahzad, of Warrenstown Way, Dublin, was charged with taking a motor vehicle without authority, using a motor vehicle without insurance or a driving licence at Mulvin Road on July 26, 2022, and having a defective tyre. Appearing before Strabane Magistrates Court last Thursday, Shahzad entered guilty pleas to all the charges.

The court heard that, at 8.45pm on the date in question, police were directing traffic after an earlier road traffic collision on the Mulvin Road, Victoria Bridge.

Advertisement

Upon stopping the defendant, who was driving a Volkswagen Golf, they observed that a front tyre was defective. When asked, he told officers that his name was ‘Muhammad Ali’.

Checks were made of PSNI and Garda records. Eventually, he confirmed his correct details and was arrested. He was conveyed to Omagh custody suite, where he made a full admission to the offences during interview.

District Judge, John Connolly, observed that, while there was no charge relating to the false information given to officers, his wasting of police time would have to be reflected in the sentencing.

The District Judge imposed fines totalling £350 and a 56-day driving disqualification. For taking the vehicle without the owner’s authority, the defendant received a seven-day custodial sentence, which was then suspended for a year. Meanwhile, on the charge of not having a licence, Shahzad received a 12-month conditional discharge.