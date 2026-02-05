Motorists forced to ‘drive like dodgems’ on crumbling roads

FERMANAGH and Omagh District councillors have criticised the deteriorating condition of local roads, accusing the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) of failing to respond adequately when defects such as potholes are reported.

The criticism was aired at the council’s February general meeting this week, after members were informed that two Omagh roads – Hospital Road and Kevlin Road – will not be prioritised for resurfacing during the current financial year and will instead be reconsidered next year.

The update sparked a lengthy and, at times, heated debate, with councillors from across the chamber voicing frustration at what they described as chronic underinvestment and poor communication from the Roads Service.

Sinn Féin councillor Séamus Greene proposed that the council write to the newly appointed divisional commander of the Western Division of the Roads Service, as well as Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins, to highlight what he said was persistent underfunding of the district compared to other areas.

He also called for clarity on whether additional funding could be made available for repairs and maintenance.

The proposal received unanimous cross-party backing, with an amendment added calling on the Roads Service to increase gully cleaning in a bid to reduce surface water and further road damage.

Cllr Greene said local roads were in the worst condition he had ever seen.

“Over the past number of weeks I have been inundated with communications about the terrible state of our roads and the epidemic of potholes across the district,” he said.

“Rural Fermanagh and Tyrone roads are an absolute disgrace. This is not a criticism of any one party or individual, but the result of chronic underfunding over many years.”

He added that there was a stark contrast with previous decades.

“We all remember a time when roads in the South were far worse than those in the North. Now the opposite is true.”

The motion was seconded by Mid Tyrone councillor Patrick Withers, who said councillors were being overwhelmed with requests from residents to report road defects. He suggested exploring potential funding support through the Shared Island Fund to help address the situation.

Independent Omagh councillor Dr Josephine Deehan also backed the proposal, arguing that every possible avenue should be pursued to secure additional funding.

“It never fails to amaze me that the DfI Roads Division has not come to terms with the toll that winter weather takes on our roads, particularly in rural areas,” she said.

“Potholes cause significant damage to vehicles, and I would suggest the cost of compensation far outweighs what it would take to properly maintain the network.”.