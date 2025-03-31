Motorists tried to run down two police officers on Saturday

A motorist tried to run down two PSNI officers at the weekend after a car was seen driving erratically in Tyrone.

A 33-year old-man has been charged with a range of driving offences including two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop for police and driving with no licence and no insurance.

He is expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court today.

Advertisement

The charges follow an incident during which police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically between Clogher and Fivemiletown at around 5.15pm on Saturday.

Officers located the vehicle on the Belfast Road travelling towards Enniskillen, where it failed to stop for police when signalled to do so and made off.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The vehicle was again found by police a short time later parked at a jetty on Drumhirk Road, Lisbellaw.

“As officers approached the vehicle on foot, the car was driven at them forcing two officers to jump clear of its path.

“The driver then appeared to make a second attempt to strike police with his car before being stopped and arrested.”