Motorists urged to be careful on Tyrone’s icy roads

DRIVING conditions have been difficult for many motorists in Tyrone today.

The cold snap of recent days has led to icy driving conditions.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh, shared a photo of a lorry which had got into difficulties at Lurganboy Road in Castlederg this morning.

Councillor McHugh urged people to avoid the area.

There have other reports of difficult driving conditions across the county.

The volume of traffic on the roads has been reduced as a result of many local schools being closed today.

Motorists are being urged to drive carefully and to allow extra time for their journey.