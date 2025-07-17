Mountfield motorcycle trials raise funds for MS

THE Tyrone Motorcycle Trials Club was delighted to present the MS Society NI with the proceeds of a recent fundraiser.

The money was raised at a premier motorcycle trials competition that took place in Mountfield.

This year, the club chose to support the MS Society as its ‘Charity of the Year’.

All proceeds raised will support the charity’s mission to fund research and provide critical support to people affected by multiple sclerosis across the UK.

The Mountfield trial was a test of balance, control, and precision riding.

Competitors navigated a series of challenging sections, designed to push their skills to the limit in this challenging but very exciting course.

“We’re proud to combine our love of motorsport with a meaningful cause,”said a club spokesperson.

“The Mountfield Trial not only brings together top trials and talent but also helps raise funds and awareness for the MS Society’s invaluable work.”

Elaine Brownlee, NI Community Fundraiser from the MS Society, added, “We’re incredibly grateful to the Tyrone Motorcycle Trials Club for this generous donation.

“Events like the Mountfield Trial not only raise vital funds but also help spread awareness about multiple sclerosis and the support available to those affected.”

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that affects nerves in the central nervous system.

In MS, the coating (myelin) that protects these nerves is damaged. This causes a range of symptoms like blurred vision and problems with how we move, think and feel.