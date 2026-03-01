Mourne Echo represented at RNIB Tech Fair

By Paul McElwee

REPRESENTATIVES from Strabane’s long-running talking newspaper, the





Mourne Echo





, recently took part in a special Tech Fair in Derry aimed at showcasing services and technology designed to support people living with sight impairments.

Stephen Birkett and Janet Pollock represented the local service which, since 1985, has been keeping partially sighted and blind residents across the Strabane district up to date with local news and events. Staffed by a dedicated team of volunteers, the





Echo





features a selection of stories cherry-picked from local publications, which are read aloud and distributed to listeners throughout the area.

Hosted by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), the Derry event featured numerous stalls showcasing specialist services, adaptive technology and practical equipment designed to support independence and accessibility.

Visitors had the opportunity to explore the latest innovations and speak directly with representatives from organisations working across Northern Ireland.

Explaining how the Echo service operates, Stephen said, “Once the newspaper is recorded, the programme is copied onto CDs and USB flash drives and posted to recipients in distinctive yellow pouches. These are delivered by Royal Mail free of charge under the Articles for the Blind scheme.

Once recipients are done listening, they are free to dispose or keep the CD’s as they wish but we do ask that the USB flash drives be returned.

This is done by simply reversing the address label on the pouch which is then placed back into their nearest post box. To ensure resources are used efficiently, recordings continue to be sent only when pouches are returned.”