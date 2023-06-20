Mourners gather to remember ‘selfless and loving’ Linda

Hundreds gathered at Holy Trinity Chapel in Cookstown this morning (Tuesday) to mourn the passing of Linda Owens, a beloved wife and mother of eight from Rock.
In an emotional and poignant service lead by Fr Lawrence Boyle, Mrs Owens was described as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and family member.
Advertisement
Mrs Owens passed away peacefully on Saturday after a short illness.
Speaking at the service, Mrs Owens’s close friend, Ciara Hetherington said, “To know Linda was to love her and we loved her dearly.
“No one could deny Linda was born to be a mother, and what a mother.
“She was selfless and fiercly loving and her beautiful kids were her everything.
“Linda was a lady, a ray of sunshine in a, sometimes, very hard world.
“To be born a beautiful soul is one thing, to die as one is an accomplishment.
“To see the tears and the hurt on so many faces has been hard but it is a very powerful message that our girl was loved.
Advertisement
“I could talk for days about this amazing lady and still not say it all.
“I will finish by saying thank you Linda, for being perfectly you.”
In recent weeks, following Linda’s diagnosis, her family were touched and overwhelmed as the community came together in a fundraising effort, raising over £19,000 to help ease the financial burden on the family.
A cherished wife and devoted mother, Linda will be remembered by her husband Stephen, and eight children: Stephen, Conor, Daryl, Shea, Kady, Dylan, Olly and Keva.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.