Omagh author invited to take part in prestigious London event

AN Omagh author who published a book last year in which he confronts the challenge of bereavement has said he is ‘delighted’ to have been invited to this year’s London Book Fair.

Donald (Don) McGurgan described his book ‘Mourning Has Broken’ as both a memoir and guide that seeks to dismantle the stigma surrounding grief and mental health.

Inspired to write the book following the loss of his beloved wife, Marian, who passed away in 2000 following a battle with cancer, Don says that it encourages readers to embrace their emotions and seek support during life’s most challenging moments.

Taking place in in Olympia, London from March 10 to March 12, Don was invited to the book fair by Prime Seven Media, who say that they believe the publication has ‘strong potential’ within the international market.

“I am delighted to have been invited,” Don said. “It is a big moment for us all.

“When I published the book, it was intended for a local audience, but it has made traction throughout the UK which has been fantastic.”

An annual celebration of literature that embodies the spirit of global connectivity, creative exploration, and literary excellence, this year’s London Book Fair will celebrate the theme of ‘defining the future of creative content’; highlighting innovative storytelling, global perspectives, and the evolving role of authors in shaping the future of publishing.

Commenting on the book, Don explained that it offers practical tools for those facing bereavement and for individuals supporting grieving loved ones.

“During our lives, we will experience many types of loss,” he said.

“This book is designed as a support for bereavement, but it can strike a chord with anyone facing a major life changing experience and feeling unable to cope.”

In the aftermath of Marian’s passing, Don admitted that he grappled with grief in silence, immersing himself in work to avoid confronting his emotions.

A decade ago, he became a volunteer counsellor with Cruse Bereavement Support, using his own experiences to help others navigate their loss.

Don said that he was prompted to write the book after struggling to find locally produced reading material to support his clients.

“To protect my clients, I would refer to my own experiences as a guide for those facing despair in their grief.

“So afterwards, I thought I would pull it all together and with encouragement from my children and daughter-in-law, we were surprised that we had a 200 page book.”

The book’s foreword was penned by Don’s long-time friend, Fr Brian D’Arcy.

In it, Fr D’Arcy says, “We should be aware that grief will consume us if we allow it to.

“Sometimes, a shadow of grief hangs over every part of our lives, yet we should not allow grief to overwhelm us because life must go on.

“I believe we never ‘get over’ the loss of a close family member or loved one.

“We learn to live differently without them; we accept that life goes on even though it can never be the same.

“It was put to me this way; we must learn to walk well with a limp.”

‘Mourning Has Broken’ is available now on Amazon and in various local retailers including Top News in Omagh.