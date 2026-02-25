Moy crash victim will be remembered for his ‘infectious laugh’

A DERRYLAUGHAN man who was killed in a collision at the weekend near Moy was today remembered for his ‘infectious laugh’.

Conor Quinn, aged 31, was laid to rest this morning following a service at St Brigid’s Church, Brocagh, Clonoe.

Two other people, 23-year-old Laura Hoy-Henry, from the Cookstown area, and John Guy, 48, from Keady in County Armagh, died in the three-car collision on the Armagh Road near Moy around 10.20pm on Saturday night.

Conor was the cherished father of Riley, Garry, Cathair, Turlough and the beloved son of Bernie (nee Gates) and Hugh.

Conor was also the much loved brother to Roisin (Dean Marshall), Padraig (Álanna), Cathal (Roxanne) and randson of John and Mary Gates and the late Paddy and Mary Ellen Quinn R.I.P.

At his Requiem Mass today, parish priest Father John Gates said that everyone held ‘a special memory’ of Conor.

“It is with heavy, painful regret that we stand here today in such tragic circumstances after Conor was taken suddenly from us on Saturday night,” he said.

“Sometimes there is just no words that can encapsulate the deep despair in such a tragedy.”

He passed on the sympathies of Armagh Archbishop Eamon Martin to the deceased’s family and friends.

“Conor lived for his family and was loved by so many. His sons’ faces lit up when he was there as he wasn’t just a dad – he was their best friend.

“At family events Conor was always first to help out and he made everyone feel welcome. He loved his parents, who supported him no matter what.

“Aged just 31, Conor life was taken far too soon. He had his struggles and difficulties but he always wanted to be the best he could be.

“He will be remembered for his mischievous smile and infectious laughter,” said Fr Gates

Following the service, Conor was buried in the adjoining cemetery of St Brigid’s Church.