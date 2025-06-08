Moy man killed in road crash was ‘esteemed’ member of community

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Moy man killed in a road crash earlier this week.

Ruben Alexandre Guimaraes, 44, died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Macosquin area of Co Derry on Wednesday.

The father of three, who was originally from East Timor but had lived in Tyrone for many years, will be buried on Tuesday.

His death notice said Ruben, who was affectionately known as ‘Alatu’, was a ‘devoted husband and a loving father to three children’.

“He was an esteemed member not only of the East Timorese community but also among his neighbours in Moy where he has lived for many years.

“Ruben’s always joyful and smiling nature was a great asset also to his work colleagues. His sudden and tragic departure has left us heartbroken but as days go by we find a little solace and healing with his memories.”

Ruben’s funeral Mass will be at 11am on Tuesday at St Patrick’s Church in Dungannon.

He will be buried afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Wednesday’s collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with their enquiries.