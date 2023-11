THE PSNI are investigating a report of criminal damage at a house in Moygashel sometime between Friday October 27 and Saturday, October 28.

Glass in the front bay windows was smashed and white paint thrown on the wall beside the door.

This is being investigated as a hate crime and enquiries are continuing. Also in Moygashel, police received a report that signage had been erected in the village, which has been described by a local councillor has ‘racist’.

Inspector Ross From the PSNI said, “The matter is being treated by police as a hate incident.

“Our local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been undertaking enquiries in the area and we have been in touch with parties on this notice to offer advice and guidance. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 738 of 05/11/23.”

SDLP Dungannon Councillor Karol McQuade has condemned the erection of the posters describing them as being ‘racist and threatening’.

The posters concern housing and list the names of a number of local companies.

Councillor McQuade said, “The erection of these posters in the Moygashel area is extremely concerning and is not reflective of the views of the local community which is diverse and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Police are investigating this as a hate incident and I am glad it is being treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“This blatant racism and attempt to intimidate local businesses must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. No group has the right to control who lives where, everyone has the right to a home that they can call their own and the sinister elements behind these signs cannot be allowed to exert influence over local communities in this way.

“I know that a number of local families have been upset by the appearance of these posters and nobody should be made to feel unwelcome in the area they live. I would like to express my solidarity with everyone who has been affected.

“These posters need to be permanently removed and a clear message sent that anyone engaging in this type of activity will be punished appropriately. We have seen similar posters appear in other parts of the North recently and those who seek to raise tensions to serve themselves need to get off the backs of the local community. I’d urge anyone with any information about who’s behind this to come forward to police.”