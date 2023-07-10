Moygashel bonfire not reflective of unionist community – Varadkar

THE Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the burning of a picture of his image and two tri-colours at the Moygashel bonfire does not reflect the majority of unionists attitudes.

The PSNI have said that are investigating the incident on Saturday evening as a potential hate crime.

A large poster of the Taoiseach was burned on top of a boat which had ‘No Sea Border’ written on it along with two tricolours and a sign criticising the Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking in Cork yesterday the Taoiseach said that he believed that the burning of his image was not ‘reflective’ of the view of the majority of the unionist community across the North.

He said, “I saw that image I don’t think it’s reflective in any way of the opinion of unionists in Northern Ireland and the opinion of the general public of Northern Ireland.

“Any time I travel north of the border, I get a very good welcome, a very good reception in unionist and nationalist communities and all sections of society. I think this is the actions of a small minority of people.

“It won’t distract us in any way from our mainstream mission here, which is to get the Good Friday Agreement working again and the institutions up and running.”