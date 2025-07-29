Moygashel man charged with sexual assault released on bail

A MOYGASHEL man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a male.

At Dungannon Magistrates Courty, 51-year-old Darryl Parr, of Neville Terrace, was connected to the charges.

He is accused of damaging a car window, possessing a large kitchen knife, assault and a sexual assault on the same male victim.

A prosecutor told the court that Parr could be connected to the charges.

District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until August 20 for a further update.

Parr was released on his own bail, with conditions not to contact the alleged victim, not to enter Moygashel and not to be intoxicated in public.