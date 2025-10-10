MPs to explore problem of Lough Neagh pollution

THE Northern Ireland Affairs Committee will hold a one-off evidence session on the environmental situation at Lough Neagh at the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday morning.

Much of what is the largest freshwater lake in the UK has been polluted by widespread blue-green algae blooms over the past two years.

The hearing in Committee Room 5 at the Palace of Westminster will be a chance for MPs to examine the scale and sources of the problem and what is being done about it.

The first part of the meeting will feature witnesses from NI Water, the Lough Neagh Partnership and farming and fishing representatives.

MPs are likely to explore the importance of the lough as a natural resource and drinking water supply, and the impact of agricultural run-off and waste water.

The role of NI Water in maintaining water quality could also be discussed.

The session will then hear from witnesses from the NI Executive’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, including DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, and the NI Environment Agency, on the actions being taken to tackle the pollution.